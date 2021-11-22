N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWN stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.83. 3,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,330. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

