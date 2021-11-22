N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 520 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.88. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,834. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

