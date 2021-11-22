N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 994 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

