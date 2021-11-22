Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Up 5.2%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 240,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 109,405,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.