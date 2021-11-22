Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,065.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNCSF remained flat at $$4.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Nanosonics has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Nanosonics Company Profile

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.