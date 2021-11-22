Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,065.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NNCSF remained flat at $$4.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Nanosonics has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.17.
Nanosonics Company Profile
