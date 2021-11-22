National Bank Financial Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Real Matters alerts:

RLLMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.