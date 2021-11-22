National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Update

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $226.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $822.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.33.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

