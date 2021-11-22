Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,411. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

