Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,411. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.