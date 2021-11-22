Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.89 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and $317,440.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001800 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,663,385 coins and its circulating supply is 18,327,065 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.