Needham & Company LLC Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $400.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.75.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.60. The company has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $330.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.