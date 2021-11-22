Nepsis Inc. Makes New Investment in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,855,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000. Ecoark makes up approximately 4.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ecoark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ZEST traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. 221,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,762. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Ecoark alerts:

Ecoark Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.