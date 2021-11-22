Nestree Trading Up 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Nestree has a market cap of $15.33 million and $2.65 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.83 or 0.99393107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00056321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.89 or 0.00538078 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

