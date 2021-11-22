NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up about 0.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,844,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $115.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

