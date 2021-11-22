Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $86.02 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

