Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post $96.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.47 million and the lowest is $95.88 million. Nevro reported sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $380.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.03 million to $381.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $434.34 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $456.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 15,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78. Nevro has a 52-week low of $86.04 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

