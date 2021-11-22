New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,021. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,112 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

