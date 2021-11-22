New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) versus RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Head to Head Contrast

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 39.50% 13.53% 1.85% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Residential Investment and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 11 0 2.92 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.71%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $24.71, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.66 -$1.41 billion $1.37 8.09 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Residential Investment.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

