Newcourt Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 29th (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Newcourt Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NCACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 29th. Newcourt Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Newcourt Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NCACU stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

