Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 57.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

NXST opened at $163.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.15. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.