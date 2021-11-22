NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

NEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

