NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Price Target Raised to C$6.20

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price target on NextSource Materials and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at C$3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$350.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.48. NextSource Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.30.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

