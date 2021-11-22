NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $38.66

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $40.37. NIO shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 283,027 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

