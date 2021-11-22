Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,164,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $3,352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $331.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

