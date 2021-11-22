Northern Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $533.61 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $535.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.47 and its 200 day moving average is $435.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $235.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.