Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,092 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.76 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $211.29 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.36.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

