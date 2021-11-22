Northern Trust Corp Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,497 shares of company stock worth $123,718 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.