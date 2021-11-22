Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $699,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 131.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 39.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $621,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGLE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

