Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,772 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.89 on Monday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $374.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

