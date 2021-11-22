Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Home Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $366.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

