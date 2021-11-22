Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of SmartFinancial worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

