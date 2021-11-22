Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $353.13 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

