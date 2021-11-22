NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.64.

NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.57. The company had a trading volume of 279,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.69. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

