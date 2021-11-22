Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) PT Lowered to $15.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nouveau Monde Graphite has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
NYSE NMG opened at $8.98 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.
