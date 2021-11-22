NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,165,785,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,815,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after buying an additional 1,921,030 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

