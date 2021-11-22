Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.08 and last traded at $119.84. Approximately 105,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,294,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.85.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 227,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 83,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

