NuStar Energy L.P. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NS. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,297 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,066 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 285,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.