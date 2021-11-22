Nutanix (NTNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.27 on Monday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

