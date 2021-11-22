Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:NUVB traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 183,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $29,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

