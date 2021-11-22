Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 348,828 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 503,600 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.78. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen bought 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 124,654 shares of company stock valued at $234,073 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.