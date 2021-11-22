Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 357,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,280,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,384,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRSP stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -35.36%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

