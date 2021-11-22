Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Gorman-Rupp worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

GRC stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

