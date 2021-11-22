Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 92.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Argan by 24.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

