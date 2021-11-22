Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 33,139 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,139 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $612.53 million, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

