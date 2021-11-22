NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 250,067 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $336.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The company has a market capitalization of $838.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

