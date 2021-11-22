Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oatly Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 21.73.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 10.05 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 14.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

