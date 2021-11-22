Ocean Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.86 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $627.48 million and approximately $130.86 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227680 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00085747 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

