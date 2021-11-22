ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

STKS opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $461,131. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

