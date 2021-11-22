One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.49

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $741.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

