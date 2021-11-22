One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLP. Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

OLP opened at $35.03 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $732.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

