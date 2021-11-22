ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

